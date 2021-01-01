Scott Living Weathered Squares Rugs, One Size , Gray

Luxe layered geometrics are cast in contemporary washes of blue, gray, coral, gold, jade and antique white color in the distressed design of this area rug. Creative and contemporary, the design invigorates your space with energetic color and original artwork. Woven with environmentally friendly recycled premium polyester yarn, this style proves you don't have to sacrifice luxury for sustainability.Features: Fade ResistantRug Backing: LatexRug Make: Machine MadeRug Pad: RecommendedShape: RectangleUse: IndoorMeasurements: 94 Length/Inches, 63 Width/InchesBase Material: 86% Nylon, 8% Polyester, 6% RayonPile Height: 3/16 InCare: Spot CleanDecor Styles: ModernCountry of Origin: Made in US