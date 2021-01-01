Weaver - Tan/Tan - 6 - Also in: 8, 9, 5, 7

The WEAVER toe ring slide is our favorite new full coverage sandal. You'll easily slide into four wide straps that cross over the foot to fit you in place. Lined in buttery soft leather, these straps give a beautiful woven design to the sandal. And with our signature molded all-leather arch you'll be both stylish and comfortable all day long. Our handmade leather soles quickly custom form to your feet and loosen up within hours of wear. The vegetable-tanned leather will age beautifully with a gorgeous patina and the metal nail heads on the inner footbed give the final signature touch to all beek products.