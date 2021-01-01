Kenney Weaver Indoor/Outdoor Rust-Resistant 1 IN Curtain Rod, One Size , Black

Add a touch of style inside or outside of your home with the Weaver 1in Indoor/Outdoor Rust-Resistant Curtain Rod by Kenney.The 1 inch diameter Weaver curtain rod has a rust-resistant coating and secure brackets, making this an ideal solution for inside or outside your home. Ceiling or wall mount this rod on larger windows, in larger rooms, on your deck, or in a pergola to hang light to heavyweight curtains. The telescoping rod is available in 37-72 inches or 72-144 inches to fit your window and projects 3.4 inches from the wall. It is ideal for hanging curtains with pockets, grommets, back tabs, and tab tops, but can also be used with clip rings.The set includes: one telescoping steel curtain rod with decorative metal finials (0.9 in. L x 1.74 in. W x 1.74 in. H), two mounting brackets, one center support, screws, drywall anchors, and installation instructions.Included: 1 Instruction Manual(s), 1 Set of Mounting HardwareFeatures: AdjustableUse: Indoor, OutdoorWall Clearance: 3 1/4 InRod Diameter: 1"Base Material: 100% SteelCurtain Rod Length: 36-72 InCare: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: Industrial, ModernCountry of Origin: Imported