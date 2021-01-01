Buckle-Down Buckle-down Web Belt Supernatural 1.5

75% Polyester, 25% Metal Fiber (Metal) United States of America (the) Hand Wash This unique web belt features a solid plain military-style clasp buckle. It features beautiful artwork which is dyed into the fabric to ensure it looks great for years This belt is 1.5 wide, and sized for adults, fitting up to a 42 pant size. This web belt is made from high-density polyester and steel It also has a bottle opener built into the back of the buckle Made in USA by Buckle-Down, inc This product is officially licensed by Supernatural