Georgia Boot Wedge 8 Lace Up

Never take on the day without the right equipment! The Wedge 8 Lace Up is ready when you are! Style number: G8152. Non-safety toe. Hi-top work boot with soft toe design for a more lightweight, flexible work boot. Durable and resilient SPR full grain leather upper. Lace-up closure for snug fit. Textile lined interior for comfort. Flex notched quarters. Cushioned insole provides optimal shock absorption. Goodyear welt construction for additional durability and strength. Steel shank for support. . Oil and chemical resistant, poly wedge ULTRA outsole for cushioning and flexibility. Slip Resistance meets ASTM F1677, Mark II standard. Abrasion Resistance meets ASTM D1630. Chemical Resistance meets ASTM D471. Cracking Resistance meets ASTM D1052. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 1 lb 15 oz Shaft: 8 1 2 in Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 12, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.