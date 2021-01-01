Weekend Forecast Tailgating With A Chance Of Whiskey T-Shirt

Perfect as a professional football or college football birthday or Christmas gifts for dads, brothers and friends. Make holiday and black Friday shopping easier. Pick up this item and show your love for all things football, bourbon and ice cold crushers Great for football Sunday's or college football Saturday's. If you have a fantasy football team with your bros then gift wrap up this item and they will love this gift. We have all missed football. Now it's fall and time to hit the gridiron Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem