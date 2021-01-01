MAJORELLE Weekend Tie Top in Blue. - size M (also in XL) MAJORELLE Weekend Tie Top in Blue. - size M (also in XL) 50% poly 45% rayon 5% elastane. Hand wash cold. Front tie closure. Ribbed fabric. Item not sold as a set. Imported. MALR-WS583. ACS865 S21. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.