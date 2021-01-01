Loops Beauty Weekly Reset Eye Mask 5 Pack in Beauty: NA. Loops Beauty Weekly Reset Eye Mask 5 Pack in Beauty: NA. Designed for your most delicate, sensitive skin, Loops Weekly Reset Eye Mask combines brightening Niacinamide, hydrating Pearl Extract, nourishing Flower Complex, and smoothing Retinol to restore moisture and reduce the appearance of fine lines. Use it daily, weekly, whenever.. Suitable for all skin types. Dermatologist tested, compostable, recyclable packaging & cruelty-free. Free of Parabens, Sulfates, Phthalates, and Synthetic Fragrance. Set of 5. Apply textured side down to cleansed, dry face. Leave on for 10 minutes, then peel off slowly and tap in the remaining serum. Compost mask and recycle plastic tray. LOOR-WU7. 20191057234. Taking care of your skin can be confusing, expensive, and boring. At Loops we want to make it easy to feel good in your own skin. And while we're at it, why not affordable too? Maybe even fun? So they skipped the creams and lotions and instead focused on beauty masks. Every mask has 4 key ingredients and 4 key benefits so you know exactly what's in it and what it's doing for you. Their masks are effective because they're made with clean, proven ingredients which are delivered to your skin by their high-tech hydrogel mask material. And it matters to Loops that they're sustainable: Their masks are fully compostable, and the plastic trays are 100% recyclable. Most importantly, they've made skincare that fits in with your life. Each mask is formulated around a moment in your day - from waking up to cooling down after a workout, from getting ready for a date to getting ready for bed, your skin needs different things at different times. Because of their smart design, their masks won't slow you down. You can put on a Loop and get back to whatever you were doing, whenever you want to do it.