Weeknight Vegetarian (Plant-based diet, Meatless recipes): 80 Simple, Healthy Meals for Every Night of the Week Ivy Manning Author

Featuring over 80 meatless mealtime options, Weeknight Vegetarian is a roadmap to quick, easy, and healthy vegetarian dinner ideas for all seasons. With a foundation of fresh produce, whole grains, vegetable-based protein, and healthy fats, author Ivy Manning transforms natural ingredients into tempting and accessible dishes that will have you eating well every night. Organized by season, chapters open with advice about the fresh ingredients and cooking methods best suited to the time of year. Clever tips throughout offer enticing ways to round out meatless meals, customize recipes to personal tastes, plan menus, and turn leftovers into new suppers later in the week.