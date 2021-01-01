"Wehe du gehst mir an die Eier" Quail Breeder Gift T-Shirt

Are you looking for a fun quail shirt that can make you and others laugh? Your search has come to an end with "Wehe du gehst mir an die Eier". Very funny quail egg shirt for quail breeders and poultry breeders who have quails. Great vintage gift idea for quail partridge lovers who grow poultry. Birthday gift with humour not just for men such as grandpa, father (dad), son or farmers. Women can also make others laugh with their quail eggs Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem