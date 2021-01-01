Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Weightless Eyeshadow Primer- Always An Optimist Collection 0.10 oz/ 3 mL

A weightless, hydrating eye primer that smooths lids while prepping for longer-lasting, amped-up color that won't crease, fade, or smudge. Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate. It is also cruelty-free. What Else You Need to Know: With instant hydration that lasts all day, this creamy primer dries quickly to a seamless, silky-smooth base perfect for eyeshadow application. The peach-tinted formula helps colors pop, bringing out the best of your shadows for more vibrant, longer-lasting wear.