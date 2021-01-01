Kristin Ess Weightless Shine Leave In Conditioner - 8.45 fl oz

This spray is my life. It creates completely weightless shine and detangles better than any other leave-in I've ever used. It seals in moisture and can bring dull hair back to life over time. This is my number one since day one! How to: 1. Right out of the shower, towel dry your hair. 2. Immediately, while hair is still completely wet, apply 5-10 sprays all over your hair. This is weightless when applied to freshly washed hair, so don't be afraid! 3. Blow dry or air dry as desired. Tip: Avoid spraying this on partially air dried or blow dried hair for best results. Contains Zip-Up Technology ™, our proprietary strengthening complex designed to "zip-up" split ends while targeting weak areas of the hair, smoothing the appearance of damaged cuticles and helping to protect hair from environmental stressors and color fade. cruelty free | color + keratin safe Free of sulfates, parabens + phthalates Please note, ingredient lists may change any time a product is updated. Always check packaging to get the most accurate list of ingredients in each product.