Philip B.'s Weightless Volumizing Conditioner gently detangles, hydrates and encourages fullness. This creamy formula was created to support and make hair more manageable. Infused with aloe vera and essential oils, it helps combat frizzy, damaged and dry strands.Key Ingredients:Active Botanical Agents: supply hair with moistureMagnolia Flower: provides a fresh scentKey Benefits:Gentle enough for daily useSafe for color and keratin-treated hairLightly conditions for extra body