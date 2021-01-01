Weird alien sci-fi frog from planet mars T-Shirt

Are you, a loved one or a co-worker similar to a strange or odd animal from out of this world? This friendly squatting alien frog from the planet Mars wearing his space helmet is ready to jump into action with just the right amount of weird. Buy this amphibian tee for yourself or a gift to help show off a fun, curious, or unusual attitude and character. Surely you, a unique friend or someone you know is rather bizarre or different from most people and can relate to this sci-fi Frog from Mars. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem