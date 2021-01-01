Weirdcore Aesthetic Oddcore Your Only Escape Alternative Alt Tote Bag

Weirdcore aesthetic anxiety clothes graphic for oddcore, strangecore, traumacore, dreamcore, chaoscore and lostcore as a strange art design with the text YOUR ONLY ESCAPE, RUN and YOU ALWAYS COME BACK Perfect weirdcore design for nonconformists alt indie aesthetic creepy eboys and egirls who love minimalistics alternative aesthetic clothes. Also matching for soft boys and soft girl 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.