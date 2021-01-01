From laboratory technician designs for lab tech

Welcome To My Lab Jungle Laboratory Technician Lab Tech T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

You are looking for an awesome laboratory outfit? Then is this funny laboratory technician design the right one. It's a great idea for medical technologist or lab tech who love their job. Wear it proudly to work or in your free time. Get this now. This funny laboratory technician design for women and men who love their laboratory and science job. Show that you are a proud lab tech. On the laboratory motive is the quote Welcome To My Lab Jungle. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com