Well Done: Bringing Soul to the Recipe of Life Keith Denard Jones Author

You are what you eat, think, and do!When asked about his favorite recipe, Executive Chef Keith Denard Jones used to say, Lobster enchilada with jalapeño marmalade. However, having experienced where-there's-smoke-there's-fire antagonists and out-of-the-frying-pan-into-the-fire challenges, Chef KDJ has a new dish. His recipe of success consists of passion, preparation, and persistence. Blended with integrity, garnished with love, and served with charisma, he brings soul to the recipe of life.Whether you're a home chef, professional chef, or food lover, in this book, you will discover:Strategies to balance personal and professional goalsLife lessons to stay focused, intentional, and inspiredTips to manage the hectic and ever-evolving world of foodHow to recognize and receive opportunitiesChef KDJ's favorite recipes from around the worldChef Keith cracked the code to stop the cycle of the ghetto. Well Done is an inspiring, entertaining must-read for anyone looking for inspiration and lessons on life.-Certified Master Chef Edward JanosChef Keith is the definition of what happens when passion supersedes all other motivations.-Jim Pike, executive at Honey Smoked Fish Holdings LLCAs an accomplished culinary professional, thought leader, and change agent, Chef Keith Denard Jones cooks up much more than food. He shares his trauma-to-triumph story of cooking TV dinners to cooking dinners on TV to help others succeed in the kitchen...and life. ChefKDJ.com