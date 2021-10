*Designed to withstand all kinds of obstacles and pitfalls this ranch Wellington will work hard for you *Copper Crazy Horse leather upper *Shaft height approx. 10" *Polyurethane internal metguard *Abrasion-resisting coated leather toe *Mesh lining *Removable AG7™ polyurethane footbed *EVA midsole *Pillow Cushion™ insole *Electrical-hazard rated *Non-metallic shank *Composite safety toe meets the ASTM Standards for compression and impact testing rating of I-75/C-75 *Oil