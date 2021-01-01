From david yurman

David Yurman Wellesley Link Chain Link Ring with 18K Gold, Size 6 in 18K Yellow Gold/Silver at Nordstrom

$750.00
In stock
Buy at nordstrom

Description

Sterling silver with 18-karat yellow gold. 9.5mm wide. Imported.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com