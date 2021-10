This design of a pink flamingo with an umbrella and green rubber boots in a puddle is a great gift for everyone who loves the trendy animal flamingo. The perfect outfit for every party. No matter if spring, summer, autumn or winter. With this unusual, cool design you can defy any "rain" weather. For the fashion-conscious among us. Ideal for the beach, swimming pool or vacation. Ideally suited as a present for a birthday. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem