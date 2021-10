This funny "Wenn der Wels ruft muss ich los!" Design is the ideal gift for Christmas, Easter or birthdays for anglers and fishermen. Be an eye-catcher on the next fishing trip This is the perfect item for all anglers, campers, fishermen, fish, water and nature lovers who have a unique sense of humour and classic style. If you are a real natural person, this product is the best choice for you Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem