For lovers of all things Great design for Father Wernicke Korsakoff Syndrome support, Wernicke Korsakoff Syndrome Niece, Wernicke Korsakoff Syndrome nephew, Wernicke Korsakoff Syndrome son, Wernicke Korsakoff Syndrome daughter, Wernicke Korsakoff Syndrome 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.