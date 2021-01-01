Lovers and Friends Wesley Jumpsuit in Black. - size XXS (also in S, XS) Lovers and Friends Wesley Jumpsuit in Black. - size XXS (also in S, XS) 96% poly 4% spandex. Made in USA. Machine wash. Partial front button closure. Elastic satin waistband with drawstring closure. Side seam pockets. Velvet fabric. LOVF-WC219. ACJS184 H20. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers and Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.