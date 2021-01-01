retrofete Wesley Skirt in Blue. - size L (also in M, S, XS) retrofete Wesley Skirt in Blue. - size L (also in M, S, XS) 98% cotton 2% elastane. Made in Italy. Machine wash. Unlined. Hidden side zipper closure. V-waist. Lightly faded and distressed detail. Skirt measures approx 15 in length. ROFR-WQ38. FW21-3670. Retrofete, launched in 2018 by co-founders Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, embodies the glamour and opulence of decades past. Having gained notoriety for its sequin-clad party frocks, the New York-based label has evolved into a collection of daring, top-to-toe designs that seamlessly transform from day to night. Regardless of where she goes, you can count on the Retrofete girl to bring the party.