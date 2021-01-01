West Coast Spyder X Pacifica Soccer Goalkeeper Gloves, Size 10, Blue

FEATURES: 4mm German Supreme + Latex Grip: All-weather, turf-approved palm provides consistent grip in a variety of conditions Finger + Thumb Protection: Includes finger + thumb saves with a convenient small flex pocket for quick removal 3-in-1 Hybrid Cut: Features Roll Finger Index and Pinky Fingers with Flat middle fingers. Also outfitted with gussets, or pieces of material between the Palm and Backhand, and uses Mesh to increase flexibility and increase the air to the hand Internal Silicone Gel: Uses the heat of your hands to help keep your hand in place and prevent slipping for a great catch and a perfect fit Adjustable Single Elastic Wrist Strap: Features double hook-and-loop strap for added security and a more snug fit Ultra-Lightweight Flex-Dry Backhand: 3mm Composite any-weather backhand features break points and large areas of mesh to create a very lightweight feel Precise-to-Snug Fitting Glove: A snugger fitting glove. It surrounds the hand while providing increased flexibility due to the Mesh in key areas of the backhand