Look and feel your best poolside with the The Cabana Life West Indies Sleeveless Swim Tunic Cover-Up. Crafted for an all day style and comfort under the sun, this cover-up features a rounded neckline like with low v-cut design, embroidery inspired design at v-cut, cut-off sleeves, and a mid-thigh length hemline with accent v cuts at sides. 80% cotton, 20% polyester. Hand wash. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.