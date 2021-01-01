Western Buckle Crossbody Sling

Western Buckle Crossbody SlingA Cowgirl Western styled handbag highlighted with embroidery, top stitching and studs. A decorative Western buckle accents the front as well. There is also a special zippered pocket on the back to secure a concealable handgun. Single carrying strap21in adjustable drop lengthZippered top openingSimulated leather constructionFully lined interior includes inside zippered pocket and cell phone pouchSilver toned hardwareMetal stud feetConceal and CarryApproximate Size: 10.5L x 10.5H x 2.75W