Wrangler Western Long Sleeve Snap Work Shirt Washed Finish

100% Cotton Bangladesh Machine Wash Cowboy cut. Designed with style in mind, this work shirt provides style and functionality to keep up with your hard-working lifestyle. Constructed with a comfortable fit through the torso and arms, This shirt is made for both function and style. Classic western shirt. Made for authentic cowboys, this classic western denim shirt is a tried and true classic. Complete with our signature western finishes - authentic western front and back yokes, decorative Wrangler W Logo stitched onto pockets, and classic snap pockets and closures. Quality materials. It's no question that this classic can withstand wear and tear. Built with quality materials for a lived in feel, This work shirt is made for comfort through a long day of work. Comfortable wear. Whether you're out on the ranch or working in the garage, you need a quality work shirt that keeps you comfortable throughout the day. This work shirt provides comfort and breathability for your day ahead. Quick-access storage. (2) flap chest pockets with snap closure and (1) pencil slot at left pocket flap for easy-access storage.