Lime Crime Wet Cherry Extra Extra Poppin Lip Gloss

Achieve the dripping wet reflection of a maraschino cherry with this ultra-glossy Lime Crime lip gloss. The lightweight and juicy formula never feels sticky or causes creasing, sweetly scented in an extra-large tube with an over-sized doe-foot applicator. Lime Crime products are certified vegan and cruelty-free. How To Use. Apply on bare lips or layer over any lipstick for a wet lookContent + Care. Ingredients: Paraffinum Liquidum/Mineral Oil/Huile Minérale, Polybutene, Ethylene/Propylene/Styrene Copolymer, Caprylyl Glycol, Aroma/Flavor, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hexylene Glycol, Butylene/Ethylene/Styrene Copolymer, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Benzoate, Limonene, Eugenol, Cinnamal, CI 45410 (Red 27) ImportedSize. 0.26 fl oz