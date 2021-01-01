WF1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds HeadsetHeadphones with Alexa Voice Control And Mic For Phone Call Silver

Best Quality Guranteed. Industry leading noise canceling with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e 24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time) Easy and clear hands free calling; Leave your phone where it is, just speak with a double tap to the earbud Truly wireless design with uninterrupted L/R simultaneous Bluetooth transmission Alexa enabled for voice access to music, information, and more. Activate with a simple touch. In the box: Charging case, Triple comfort earbuds (S, M, L 2) long hybrid silicone rubber earbuds (stainless, S, M, L 2), card, operating instruction, Reference guide, USB Type C cable (Approx. 20cm) Smart listening by adaptive sound control automatically switches to ambient sound mode based on your activity Quick attentio