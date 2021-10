The Crème Shop What Acne? Purifying Peel Off Mask

This liquid mask applies effortlessly and dries to a peel-able layer for easy removal, formulated with salicylic acid to unclog pores and antibacterial honey to treat and prevent acne, all while moisturizing the skin to leave you with a fresh-faced glow. May be used across the whole face or to target specific acne and blackhead-prone areas. Made in Korea cruelty-free. How To Use. After cleansing, evenly distribute thick layer onto face Let sit for 15-20 min Gently peel off mask Rinse off remaining residue with warm waterContent + Care. Ingredients: Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Glycerin, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Alcohol, C14-22 Alcohols, C12-20 Alkyl Glucoside, Water, Glucose, Propanediol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Cyclohexasiloxane, Sea Water, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Cetyl Alcohol, 1,2-Hexanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Salicylic Acid, Gluconolactone, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil, Ethylhexylglycerin, Disodium EDTA, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, Sophora Flavescens Extract, Terminalia Chebula Fruit Extract, Camellia Japonica Leaf Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Undaria Pinnatifida Extract, Laminaria Japonica Extract, Hizikia Fusiforme Extract, Butylene Glycol, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract, Cimicifuga Racemosa Root Extract, Polygonum Multiflorum Root Extract, Sesamum Indicum (Sesame) Seed Extract, Phellinus Linteus Extract, Angelica Gigas Root Extract, Morus Alba Bark Extract, Paeonia Albiflora Root Extract, Sophora Angustifolia Root Extract, Scutellaria Baicalensis Root Extract, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Extract, Origanum Vulgare Flower/Leaf/Stem Extract, Thymus Vulgaris (Thyme) Extract ImportedSize. 3.38 oz