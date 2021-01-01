What Does a Respiratory Therapist Do - Funny Pulmonologist Tote Bag

Are you a Registered Respiratory Therapist? So, This Awesome RT Design Is Perfect Clothing Apparel for You or Anyone Who Loves Saving Lives, Respiratory Therapy Courses, RT, RRT Stuff. Lungs Therapist. Featuring Lungs with Stethoscope Graphics & the Text "What Does a Respiratory Therapist Do Stop Breathing and I'll Show You". Great Gift Idea for Respiratory Care Week or Lung Awareness. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.