Celebrate dia de los muertos in style with this funny what skeleton apparel! A nice gift for your mom, dad, husband, wife, aunt, uncle, girlfriend or boyfriend for mexican's day of dead! Partner it with your sombrero and be a looker! Wear your la catrina or sugar skull make up with this what skeleton apparel! Perfect gift idea for dia de los muertos or halloween for men or women It's also a nice present for christmas or birthday! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem