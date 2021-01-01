What The F? F-Scale Tornadoes Weather Forecaster Storm T-Shirt

Perfect for any extreme weather lover that risks their life to chase storms and predict weather. Would make a great men's or women's design as a tornado chaser, meteorologist, or weatherman gift going after an F-5 tornado. This tornado strength F-scale design shows: What the F? with five tornadoes for each F class tornado. Gift it to any TV weatherman or meteorologist that enjoys a good tornado warning, thunderstorm, or lightning storm. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem