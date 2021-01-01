essence What The Fake! Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara - 01 - 0.54 fl oz

WTF! essence What The Fake! Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara will leave you saying what the FAKE! Enriched with nylon fibers for an incredibly thicker and longer false lash look. The nylon fibers in this mascara formula absorb some of the liquid, making this a thicker formula great for layering and building up volume. If you're used to essence Lash Princess mascaras, please note that this is a thicker formula! Starting at the base of the lash line, wiggle mascara wand back and forth, adding as many coats as you like until desired lash length and volume is achieved. Remove mascara with eye-safe makeup remover. essence cosmetics is certified and acknowledged by PETA as a cruelty-free brand. We do not test any of our products on animals.