What the Fucculent Cactus Succulents Plant Lady Mom Tote Bag

This funny gardening humor print is a perfect gift idea for a gardener, for mom, for grandma, for succulents and cactuses lovers, or for any crazy plant lady you know. What the Fucculent Cactus Succulents Plant Lady Mom gift.Women, girls, and teens will love to receive this botanical print as a Birthday gift. Just one more plant, I promise! I wet my plants sometimes. Valentiines gifts for her. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.