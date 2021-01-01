Whatever Eyeshadow Palette - Call it whatever, wear it however - just know, this is the palette of the season. Rich burgundy, warm terracotta, mixed finish shadows and glitters make this ColourPop Whatever Eyeshadow Palette the only one you need for your fall glam. Insanely pigmented and super blendable shadows make it easy to create any look you want.Shades:Tardy - Soft Golden Champagne Super Shock ShadowPink Slip - Matte Soft Beigey TaupeMaybe Later - Matte Mid-Tone Brick Red Copy Cat - Matte Dusty PeachPass It On - Matte Warm TerracottaBad Guy - Matte True BurgundyDuh - Gold Copper And Orange Pressed Glitter Not Ok - Metallic Burnt OrangeDitchin' U - Metallic Vibrant TerracottaIn Bold - Matte Muted BrownTtyn - Metallic Vibrant BurgundyMs. Brightside - Matte Deep Red Plum(11 x 0.03 & 1 x 0.05) - Whatever Eyeshadow Palette