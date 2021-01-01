“What’s Up Man?” Funny Korean Hangul Word Humor T-Shirt

Funny, wholesome and simple Korean Hangul written characters typography fashion, featuring English phrase “What’s Up Man?” in Korean pronunciation “Wat-Sup-Mehn?” Lighthearted, cute, Korean language humor style. Simple, bold and modern. Korean Hangul character letters fashion featuring humorous word or phrases to bring about smiles or curiosity in others! Fashion for those learning Korean language, or those who are fans of Korean culture, food, KPOP, Kdrama, Seoul and more! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem