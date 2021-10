A striking cocktail look, this knotted cutout bodysuit flaunts structured puff-shoulders and a bold firey red hue. V-neck Long sleeves Puff shoulders Knotted front cutout detail Concealed ring snaps at hem Stretch lining Viscose/elastane Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 31" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4. Designer Lifestyle - Johanna Ortiz > Johanna Ortiz > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Johanna Ortiz. Color: Fire Red. Size: 0.