From beautiful veggie designs for vegans & vegetarians

Where do you draw the line? Veggie Vegan Vegetarian T-Shirt

$16.95
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

A beautiful vegan design for vegans, vegetarians & fruitarians, who want to stand up against animal suffering. Show your love & compassion for all living animals with this cool veggie tee for everybody who loves animals, vegetables, fruits & healthy food. Cool vegan Shirt for men women, children. This funny vegan t-shirt with an important question is ideal for a health conscious, proud vegan & activist for animal rights, who practices a vegan lifestyle & plant based diet to promote a cruelty free lifestyle. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com