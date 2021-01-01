I swear I have it all together i just forget where I put it Premium T-Shirt

I swear I have it all together i just forget where I put it,sarcastic life, sarcastic quote of the day,sarcasm quote of the day,truth in sarcasm quote, sarcastic quote to. Answer people, sarcasm motivational quotes, it will make an example of sarcasm I swear I have it all together i just forget where I put it,To answer people in a sarcastic way, Funny Sarcastic Quotes And Sarcasm Sayings to your friends and family they will it funny , funny sarcastic quotes that will make your day, This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.