While alive write code informatician programmer IT coder T-Shirt

The funny informatician While alive write code saying design is a fun gift for any programmer, software developer, coder, computer specialists, IT professionals and other nerds as a gift idea for both men and women. Great gift for computer geeks, nerds, techies, IT professionals and software engineers, programmers the funny informatician product handling saying design as a gift for birthday, celebration, Easter, Father's Day for the computer scientist. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem