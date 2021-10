Farmacy Whipped Greens is a soap-free, oil-free foaming face cleanser that cleans face and pores and draws out dirt and oil without over-stripping. It's for combination and oily skin.



How do I use it: Apply oil-free foaming cleanser daily morning and evening to wet skin, and massage onto face and neck in a circular motion. Avoid direct contact with eyes. Rinse with water and pat dry.



From Farmacy.



Includes: