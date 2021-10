Great to show your Support & Love for yourself fighting the Pancreatic Battle! Perfect on Awareness Day observed annually on November 21 National Awareness Month to encourage prevention, detection & treatment! I Wear Purple For My Myself Ribbon for a relative or friend that was diagnosed with Pancreatic Victim or a Survivor on community walks on World Cancer Day to bring hope to find a cure! Get it Today! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem