Madewell's updated their best-selling T-shirt, removing the pocket and giving it an easier, freshened-up fit along with a wider V-neck. Fashioned of light and airy slub cotton, this T-shirt is live-in-it soft and perfectly draped-one to tell your friends about, in other words. 25" length (size Medium) V-neck Short sleeves 50% organic cotton, 50% BCI cotton Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing This product meets Nordstrom