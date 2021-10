What It Is: A case that holds your favorite lipstick colors, day or night. A symbol of sophistication. What It Does: House of Sillage has taken inspiration from this powerful emblem and designed a product as beautiful in composition and form as the women who will own it. They acknowledge in the modern age, a nod to the classic beauty of the past and pave the way for limitless opportunities in the future. The essence of femininity. Now available in a limited-edition Admiration Case. - Finished in