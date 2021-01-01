Whistler British Columbia Native Tribal Orca Killer Whale Tote Bag

Pacific northwest coast design native totem style art, green orca killer whale tribal totem artwork style of haida, klingit, tlingit etc. Perfect for fishing, fisherman, captain, sailor, etc. Californian traditional native PNW tribe artwork style and symbolism, the powerful totem. Ocean wildlife conservation, salish sea Whistler, British Columbia Canada. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.