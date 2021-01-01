Enjoy a day of flinging arrows with the Morrell® Whitetail I.B.O. NASP Archery Target Face. Measuring 42x28” with 4 grommets for easy hanging, this target face is made from extremely durable polypropylene for long lasting durability and weather-resistance. The target face also features 10, 9, 8, and 7 score rings for IBO/NASP 3D challenge shooting. FEATURES: 42x28” surface for a large shooting area Four grommets for easy hanging Polypropylene construction for long lasting durability & weather resistance 10, 9, 8, and 7 score rings for IBO/NASP 3D challenge shooting For use with field points only Target sold separately