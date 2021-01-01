HEAD WHLB Sprint Pro 3.0 Tennis Court Shoes for Women-White/Light Blue, 9.5

LIGHTWEIGHT & FLEXIBLE: The Sprint Pro 3.0 takes the combination of lightweight and comfort to the next level, which makes this one the perfect shoe for players who are looking for more speed on the court. UPPER: The tennis shoe's upper is made from lightweight, breathable mesh material with a TPU heel counter. MIDSOLE: Minimal heel-to-toe offset provides additional grip with the comfortable triple density EVA midsole offers ample cushion during play. OUTSOLE: Made of a durable hybrid rubber, the outsole performs great on tons of different surfaces. The shoe features special durability zones for hardcourt players & open tread zones for extra grip on clay. HEAD PEDIGREE: Born out of revolutionizing how we ski and play tennis, HEAD has constantly pushed athletic equipment into the modern era. For all levels of play, HEAD offers nothing but top tier tennis equipment.