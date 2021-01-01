L'Occitane Who, Who, and You Hand Cream Collection

The perfect solution for happy hands, this L'Occitane hand cream collection offers a scent for every mood -- aromatic Lavender, mouthwatering Almond, and classic Shea Butter. Lavender Hand Cream brings together two beloved ingredients in a formula to help nourish the feeling of hands while enveloping them in the scent of aromatic lavender. With almond milk and almond oil, the Almond Delicious Hands is a silky-smooth cream that helps to nourish and soften the feel of hands while enveloping them with the subtle and mouthwatering scent of fresh almonds. The non-greasy formula has a creamy texture, perfect for hydrating hands throughout the day. Shea Butter Hand Cream's ultra-creamy formula will create a moment of surprise when you see it melt quickly into skin, leaving hands feeling soft and silky without any oily finish. Shea butter blended with honey, almond extracts, and coconut oil means it not only helps nourish, but also helps skin moisture. How do I use it: A little goes a long way, so start with a pea-sized squeeze, pressing from the bottom of the tube. Massage gently into palms for a miniature spa-like moment, then focus on dry areas like the backs of hands and knuckles. From L'Occitane. Includes: